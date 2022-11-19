THEATER AUDITION Auditions Set Dec. 12-13 For Jonesborough Play Nov 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The original play “We Did It Together” will return to Jonesborough’s McKinney Center in February. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An original play, entitled “We Did It Together,” will return to the McKinney Center stage in February.Set mid-20th century Jonesborough, the play “celebrates the stories of the people who helped shape this community,” a news release states.Auditions for the production will be held Dec. 12-13, from 5-7 p.m. both nights, at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave., in Jonesborough.Roles are available for men, women and children.Among the acting roles, singers and soloists are also sought. Those interested in auditioning for a solo may sing a song acapella or bring sheet music.Rehearsals will begin Jan. 5. Performances are scheduled for Feb. 3-13.For more information, call the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 or visit mckinneycenter.com. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mckinney Center Jonesborough Show Theatre Play Audition Role Community Town Singing Soloist Sheet Music Rehearsal Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut 9 GHS Band Students To March In Macy's Parade Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced