Hands On! Discovery Center, located at the Gray Fossil Site at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Washington County’s Gray community, has new activities and programs coming up for August.
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family, as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site 5 million years old.
DISCOVERY CART
“Discovery Cart” activities will occur Tuesday through Thursday each week in August, Hands On! announced in a press release. Materials for these self-guided activities must remain on site, and may involve small parts not suitable for children 3 and under.
Discovery Cart activities by week will be:
Aug. 3-5 – K’nex
Aug. 10-12 – Legos
Aug. 17.-19. – Paper airplanes for National Aviation Day
Aug. 24.-26. – Cubelets Robotic Coding Blocks
August 31-Sept. 2 — Snap Circuits
ART STUDIO
Additionally, Art Studio activities will be offered Aug. 3 through 29. The press release invites participants to “join us for Gustave Caillebotte method perspective drawings, Andy Warhol-inspired pop art collages, and Emile Nolde-style watercolor flowers. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided.”
CATS WITH BIG TEETH
Also offered Aug. 3-29 is a chance to learn about saber toothed cats Saber Toothed Cats in the Paleontology Hall.
“World Cat Day is this month so join us to learn about the secrets of saber toothed cats! Stop by to discover why saber tooth cats are noteworthy to the Gray Fossil Site. Then, create your own paper saber tooth cat puppet. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided.”
A SPECIAL EVENING
Aug. 9 from 4-6 p.m., a special event for children with sensory integration needs will occur at Hands On!
“Sensory Night” activities occur with lighting, sound and other environmental elements adjusted.
Hands On! will be closed to the public for this event, in that pre-registration is required for participants.
Sensory Nights are free, and space is very limited to ensure a consistent experience. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Aug. 5, and includes immediately family only. All attendees should register at https://visithandson.org/tickets.