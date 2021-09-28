Congratulations to August Yard of the Month Winner Kenneth and Nancy Wilhoit, of 7261 Asheville Hwy. The Wilhoit’s received a $50 gift card from Broyles General Store.
During the Yard of the Month program no yard will be allowed to receive more than one award within the calendar year. The residential property of all current Greene County residents are eligible to participate. The yard upkeep may be done by the homeowner or a professional landscaper. The winner of the Yard of the Month is asked to display their award sign and are expected to maintain their yard in the same manner that allowed them to win their title of “Yard of the Month.”
The Yard of the Month has ended for the year and will start back in May 2022.
For more information contact Jennifer Wilder via email at kgb@greenecop.com or phone at 423-638-4111.