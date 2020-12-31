Though they might not realize it, New Year’s Eve celebrants are honoring a world-renowned Scottish poet and lyricist each time they sing along to “Auld Lang Syne” as the clock strikes 12 midnight and the calendar turns from one year to the next. Robert Burns wrote “Auld Lang Syne” in 1788 and translations regarding what the phrase means vary. Burns wrote the poem in the Scots language, which is a little known language spoken in Scotland and parts of Ulster in Ireland. But the phrase is now widely translated as “times long past,” which may explain why it has become the unofficial anthem of New Year’s Eve.
“Auld Lang Syne”
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And old lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!
And surely I’ll buy mine!
And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
We two have run about the slopes,
And picked the daisies fine;
But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,
Since auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
We two have paddled in the stream,
From morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared
Since auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
And there’s a hand my trusty friend!
And give me a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll take a right good-will draught,
For auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne,
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
Lyrics by Robert Burns
Lyrics courtesy of Britannica.com