Local author Pauline E. Petsel has announced the release of her two latest books, “Night Lights Over Greeneville” and “The Real Life of Make Believe.”
According to a release, Petsel’s books “deal with more of the same unusual and often times, paranormal but true, life experiences she has had.”
“Night Lights Over Greeneville” is a thick book of true experiences with color pictures she took with her 35mm camera on a tripod, two hours a night for four years, of lights and activity looking from her house to Viking Mountain. Flying discs, saucers, cigar shapes, triangles, objects, and crafts releasing objects or shape shifting and expanding lights are revealed along with one that silently came within six feet of her house but was three acres long.
“The Real Life of Make Believe,” contains scary stories that are intended for kids to teens but enjoyable for everyone, the release says.
Both books are available through barns and Noble.com, KDP publishing and Amazon. Anyone wishing a signed copy or who would like to schedule Petsel for a speaking engagement may contact her at morningsunshine354@msn.com.