Greeneville author Shelley Pierce will be signing copies of her new children’s picture book, entitled “Charlie and the Rosebush.”
The event will be held held June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Christian Book and Gift Shop in Greeneville. The public is invited to attend.
The book been released by Elk Lake Publishing in both paperback and ebook formats for Amazon Kindle, a news release says.
“Charlie and the Rosebush” is Pierce’s third picture book. She previously released “I Know What Grandma Does While I Am Napping” and “Highwater Hattie.”
The Christian Book and Gift Shop carries all of Pierce’s works, including her 2020 Selah Award-winning, non-fiction book, “Sweet Moments, Insight and Encouragement for the Pastor’s Wife” and “The Crumberry Chronicles,” her award-winning, mid-level/YA speculative fiction series, the release continues. The series currently has four volumes: “The Wish I Wished Last Night,” “Battle Buddies,” “624 Juniper Street” and “Trouble in the Halls.”
The author is currently working on work volume five in “The Crumberry Chronicles,” the release adds.
Pierce has served on staff at Towering Oaks Baptist Church for more than 19 years serving as the Director of Preschool & Children’s Ministries. She and her husband, Tommy, have four grown children and “now enjoy the gift of grandchildren,” the release says.
“Immersed in the world of little people, [Pierce] is able to speak their language and write stories for kids that are both engaging and comical,” the release continues.
In addition to the above mentioned works, Pierce’s writing experience includes being a contributing writer to online parenting magazine In the Quiver, various curriculum’s for “LifeWay Childhood Publications” (known as “LifeWay Kids”), “The Upper Room,” “Power for Living,” and as contributor to “The Mighty Pen,” “Short and Sweet,” and “Guideposts: The Joys of Christmas 2016.”
Her books can be purchased at The Christian Book and Gift Shop, in Greeneville, and online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and ElkLakePublshingInc.com.