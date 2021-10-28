KNOXVILLE — On the northern edge of World’s Fair Park in Knoxville, 32 striking granite pylons stand as a monument to the tradition of military service in East Tennessee.
Dr. John B. Romeiser and Jack McCall, Jr., will discuss the creation and significance of the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial, as well as the research behind and writing of the award-winning book “The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial: A Pictorial History of the Names on the Wall, Their Service, and Their Sacrifice.”
The presentation will provide a window into the work done on the project, as well as the lives and courageous actions of the more than 6,200 men and women whose names are inscribed on the sobering markers. Books will be available for purchase, a release says.
About the Speakers
Dr. John B. Romeiser is professor emeritus of French and Francophone studies at the University of Tennessee. He is the author of “Beachhead Don: Reporting the War from the European Theater, 1942–1945” and the editor of “Combat Reporter: Don Whitehead’s World War II Diary and Memoirs.”
Jack H. McCall, Jr., is an attorney and author who recently retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville. A former Army officer, he edited “Pacific Time on Target: Memoirs of a Marine Artillery Officer, 1943–1945,” and his articles have appeared in the Journal of Military History, MHQ: Military History Quarterly, American Journal of International Law, and Foreign Affairs.