Danielle Dawn Babb and Phillip Allen Nelson, both of Greeneville, wed on Sept. 5.
Evangelist Danny Ricker officiated.
The bride’s parents are Angie Story, of Mosheim and the late William babb, of Afton.
The groom’s parents are Tammy Crittenton, of Morristown and George Nelson, of Limestone.
The bride was given in marriage by her grandfather, Emory Story.
The bride wore a vintage rose, strapless ball gown with a chapel length train. She carried a bouquet of white roses and pink carnations.
Chelsey Price, served as maid of honor.
Matron of honor was Sandra Price.
Bridesmaides were Jacee story, Sierra Bowman and Kendra Norton.
Flower girls were Cihanna and Marley Nelson.
Ringbearers were Paxton Nelson and Channing Babb.
Best man was Brian Norton.
Groomsmen were Brandon Hall, Daniel Babb and Skyler Nelson and Wayne England.
The bride is a waitress at The Butchers Block.
The groom is employed at Crown Tonka.