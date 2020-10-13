Babb's Celebrate 60th

Mr. & Mrs. Ray Babb, Sr., of Mosheim, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 13.
Mr. Babb will also be celebrating his 82nd birthday the same day.
They were married at Bridges Chapel Church of God in Afton on Oct. 13, 1960, with the Reverend Bobby Sams officiating.
Mrs. Babb is the former Thelma Mooney. She was born and raised in Hawkins County until moving to Greene County in 1952.
She is a member of McCloud Baptist Church in Hawkins County. In later years she attended Mosheim Church of God as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Babb retired after more than 30 years with Hurd Lock & Manufacturing Company in Greeneville.
Mr. Babb was born and raised in the Walkertown Community in Greene County. He is a member of the Mosheim Church of God where he attends as his health permits.
He is retired after 33 years with the former Ball Metal & Chemical Company in Greeneville.
Mr. & Mrs. Babb have three children and their spouses: Sheena Jones and husband, the late Kevin Jones; Ray Babb Jr. and his wife Louise; and Kevin Babb.
Their grandchildren are: Lance (Miranda) Babb; Chris Babb; Cloyce Jones; Jeremy (Sheena Julian) Jones, all of Greene County, and Niki (Jeremy) Harmon and Caleb Babb of South Carolina.
They are also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, Mr. & Mrs. Babb will be celebrating at home with immediate family. They would certainly enjoy phone calls and cards from any well-wishers.