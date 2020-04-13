Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth N. Bailey, Sr. of Baileyton will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 15. They were married on April 15, 1960, at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church in Sullivan Gardens, Tenn.
Mrs. Bailey is the former Amelia Estella Quarry.
She graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and retired in 1999, after a lengthy career in Banking in Rogersville, Tenn.
Mr. Bailey graduated from Baileyton High School and East Tennessee State University with a degree in History.
He retired from the Greene County School System in 1994. Mr. Bailey’s Educational career spanned 40 years and at the time of his retirement he was serving as Principal of Baileyton Elementary School. He began his teaching and coaching career at Baileyton High School before moving to Bulls Gap High School where he coached many successful boys basketball teams from 1955-1975. In 1975, he returned to Greene County as the assistant principal and girls basketball coach at North Greene High School. He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall Of Fame in 2009.
Mr. Bailey has also served as an alderman in the town of Baileyton for over 40 years.
They have three children, Sharon Bailey of Winston-Salem, NC; Mary Ann Bailey Hall and husband Steve of Baileyton; and Kenneth Bailey, Jr. and wife Sandy of Greeneville. They have seven grandchildren.
They are members of Baileyton United Methodist Church where they have served as the church treasurers for over 30 years.
There will be no reception at this time. You may send congratulatory cards to their home in Baileyton.