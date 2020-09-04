PHOENIX (AP) — When my birthday rolled around in June, I had to face the fact that, thanks to COVID-19, I would not be having cake with anyone. Yet I went ahead and made the cake I really wanted — a three-layer, naked strawberry chamomile cake.
The whole time though, I asked myself: Why was I going to the trouble? Why did I buy a box of chamomile teabags to steep in cream for that perfect filling? Why did I feel the ridiculous need to find edible flowers for cake decorations? The only one who would be physically in the room was the dog. And Penny doesn’t care how a cake tastes, let alone how it looks.
Coronavirus snuffed out what I most enjoy about baking — the sharing. Baking is as much a part of my identity as reporting. It’s a currency I playfully barter with. It’s how I show my sincerest appreciation. It’s how I make friends in my community.
Knowing I will likely be working from home for the rest of the year, I can’t help but feel sad at the traditions I will miss bringing to my newsroom.
As for my birthday cake, I did parade it on a Zoom call with my family, who are all in the San Francisco Bay area. But then it became like one of those “mukbang” videos — the South Korean-grown trend of livestreaming oneself gorging on large amounts of food. Everyone was yelling “eat it” and requesting that I describe how it tasted. Not the birthday party I pictured.
I know this is trivial compared to what other people are going through because of COVID-19. But I am looking forward to a time when I can, in my own way, make life a little sweeter once again.