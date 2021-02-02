Mary Louise Ball, of Greeneville, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Feb. 8. She was born on that date in 1941 and is the daughter of the late Earl and Doris Easterly of Greene County.
She was married to the late Herman Lowell Ball. Mrs. Ball has two daughters and sons-in-law: Teresa and Jackie McCrary of Greeneville, and Camilla and Joel Elderkin of Niota. She has two grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Ball is retired from Plus Mark, Inc. and attends the First Church of God in Greeneville.
She enjoys baking for friends and family and spends much of her time encouraging persons who are undergoing cancer treatments.
Cards may be sent to 1076 Susong Memorial Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Due to COVID-19, a drive-thru birthday party will be given in her honor on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Church of God portico. The church is located at 1505 West Main Street in Greeneville.