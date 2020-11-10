The Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Association met Oct. 5 at the First Baptist Church because the CP Church was still closed to indoor activities. President Patricia Jersey presided. Devotions were given by Rev. Rick Becker, pastor of Thrive Church, North Rufe Taylor Road. He used Luke 11 on how to pray as his text. He said to pray with boldness and with knowledge. Jesus is our provider. Don’t give the Devil too much time. Don’t talk to strangers; we have to know Him before we can ask him for help.
Glenna Casteel read Jane Bell’s minutes from the De. 9, 2019 meeting. Becki M. McInturff wasn’t at the meeting so her $60 door prize was added to the brown bag collection.
Virginia Cooter, treasurer, referred the members to the newsletter for the treasurer’s report.
The speaker for the afternoon was Grady Barefield, the American Legion Post public relations representative. Since 2012, he has been in charge of all the development of the Veterans Memorial located on Forrest Street. He outlined how the old Forrest Park was acquired from the city and converted into a Veterans Memorial. He explained how each part of the memorial was designed and developed to provide a very attractive memorial. He said that they were hopeful that the fifth stone with names on it could be set Veterans Day, 2020.
Judy Collins gave the membership report. There were three guests present. We now have 189 members of the Retired Teachers Association.
The Christmas luncheon has been postponed until the April meeting. There will be no December meeting.
Dan Duggar moved that the association donate $250 to the Veterans Memorial Fund. The motion was approved.
The brown bag was passed around and the loaves of bread door prizes were handed out. Carolyn Parman had bags of refreshments ready for the members as they exited the meeting.