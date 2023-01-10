Former Greene County resident Johnnie Imogene Barrett has been promoted to the rank of Colonel in the United States Air Force.
Barrett received the 0-6 Colonel promotion effective Jan. 1, 2023. This is the “highest field-grade officer in the Air Force and limited to a mere 1.8% of Active Duty Air Force officers,” an Air Force news release notes.
A registered Nurse board certified in ambulatory care, Barrett is currently stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida, as a master clinician, the release continues.
She has been on active duty for 20 years. During this time, she has had seven assignments stateside and overseas with one deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
Barrett is a 1992 graduate of West Greene High School, a 1997 graduate of Walters State Community College with an Associate Degree in Nursing, a 2001 graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, and a 2005 graduate of the University of Phoenix with a Master’s of Science in Nursing degree.
She is the daughter of Heath and Jean Varady, of Mosheim, and the granddaughter of the late Mearl Richards, of Baileyton, and Atlas Peters, of Mosheim.
She is married to Robert Barrett (United States Air Force retired), and she has one daughter, Brianna N. Alvarado, CPNP-PC, also from Greeneville.