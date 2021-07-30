The community is invited to hear two special friends share their testimonies at The Rock, located at 1014 Wesley Ave. on the campus of Holston Home for Children, on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.
Barry Bales is a 15-time Grammy award winner, musician, producer, songwriter, and bassist for Alison Krauss & Union Station. Bales has performed with Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Vince Gill. He also owns Bales Farms, a sixth-generation family farm where he raises grass fed/grass finished beef, pastured poultry, pastured pork, and free-range eggs.
Athena Perez is a CrossFitter who has overcome childhood abuse and lost over 200 pounds. She maintains a website dedicated to helping people change their lifestyle, set goals, develop manageable daily routines, and embrace their journeys through faith and forgiveness.
Both Barry and Athena will share their stories of hope and growth, a release says.
“The evening is sure to inspire anyone who could use some encouragement — which I think is all of us in some ways,” said Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home, in the release, “and we’re so excited to see how God will use this time together for His glory.”
Seating for the event will be limited and reservations must be made to attend. If you would like to reserve your seat, please call (423) 638-4171. The event will also be livestreamed at holstonhome.org/live.