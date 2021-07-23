Main Street Greeneville’s 2021 Summer Concert Series fifth and final show is Thursday at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville.
The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July. This week’s concert and the fifth and final one of the season will open with The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band, followed by headliner Barstool Romeos. The opening act will play at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 and the headliner taking the stage at 8. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band
Rooted in Greeneville, The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band blends traditional bluegrass, folk and Americana stylings. With influences ranging from Bill Monroe and the Lonesome River Band to Glen Campbell, the band places a strong emphasis on selecting songs that are relevant and thoughtfully crafted.
Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band has been writing and performing for more than 20 years. The band lineup is: Mike Carter (banjo), Mike Durham (guitar), Karen Cobble (upright bass), Colby Murphy (guitar), Jeremy Painter (mandolin) and Tim Carter (fiddle) with all members contributing lead and harmony vocals. Several of the band members, at one time or another, have been a part of the renowned East Tennessee State University Bluegrass band.
For the last few years, the band could be found performing at various festivals, theatres, churches, and private functions across East Tennessee and surrounding areas. In 2018, they landed a bluegrass residency for two summers at the historic downtown Capitol Theatre, Greeneville, opening for the likes of Mountain Heart, The Boxcars, Volume 5 and Town Mountain.
“Being a part of LPBB is truly a collaborative experience”, founding member Mike Carter explains. “We recognize each other’s strengths and build from those creatively”. This is evident with the band’s latest self-titled EP to be released in 2021. The band penned four of the six songs on the upcoming project, paying homage to their bluegrass, folk and gospel roots.
Barstool Romeos
The Barstool Romeos are an outlaw country duo from Knoxville. They play original music and an occasional cover in a style that screams “old school.” Songwriters Mike McGill (formerly of White Oak Flats, The Drunk Uncles, Cathouse Prophets) and Andy Pirkle (Speed Shifter) lean heavily on their classic country, bluegrass and rock & roll influences. This experience, mixed with a real-life, working-man persona creates a unique sound that truly speaks to fans and critics.
A band statement says: “We Romeos are looking forward to our first gig back with the fine folks of Greeneville. so we are bringing the whole band. See ya soon!”
Food Available
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, Munchie Machine and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm. Note: Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill and Munchie Machine will locate across the street from the mansion. Main Street Greeneville will be located near the stage. Other options can be from the downtown area merchants.
Family Friendly
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. You are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is smoke free with a designated area. Please note pets are welcome, however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Donations Matched Dollar For Dollar
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program.
Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s executive director stated, “Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program. As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville.
Event Partners
Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Aubrey’s, Creamy Cup, Depot St Nutrition, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America – Jake Ottinger, Munchie Machine, Myers Farm, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
Main Street Greeneville thanks each of you who attended the concerts this year. See you in 2022!