Pansy “Meme” Baughard will celebrate her 90th Birthday.
There will be a drive thru celebration in her honor on Friday, June 19, from 6-8 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant UM Church parking lot, located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Road, Greeneville TN 37743.
The family asks for everyone to bring a card to drop in a basket as you drive thru to celebrate Ms. Pansy.
She was born on June 27, 1930 to the late Cecil and Callie Wilhoit and was married to the late Don Baughard.
She has a daughter: Diane Baughard Percell; a son-in-law: Bob Percell; granddaughter: Amber Percell Potter; grandson-in-law: Brent Potter; and her three great-grandsons: Braxton, Grayson and Keatton Potter.
The family invites all friends and family to “come by and celebrate this special lady and we and Ms. Pansy look forward to seeing you.”