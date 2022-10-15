Kingport’s Bays Mountain Park will soon provide a new home for two bobcat kittens.
Park Ranger Rhonda Goins is traveling to Montana to pick up the young bobcat brothers, a news release says.
“The bobcats have been described as ‘best buds’ and ‘very sweet’ so park staff are eager to start working with the two brothers,” the release adds.
“Before being placed with Bays Mountain Park, the bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3, 2022, and were two of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility,” the release states.
“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks in the release. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”
Once the bobcats arrive at the park, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment, officials say. Park staff are working on adding several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the bobcats.
The names of the bobcats will be announced at a later date. The bobcat brothers’ progress can be followed on the Bays Mountain Park Facebook page and on Instagram.
Each year, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the Tennessee’s “Top 50 Most Visited Attractions”, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
“One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more,” the release notes.