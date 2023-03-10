Bays Mountain visitors can now come to the park and see the bobcat brothers, Carter and Cash, explore their new, larger enclosure, play with the newly added interactive toys and lounge around as most felines are prone to do, park officials have announced.
Bays Mountain Park’s newest bobcats – Carter and Cash – have been relocated to their official habitat.
“Visitors can now come to the park and see the bobcat brothers explore their new, larger enclosure, play with the newly added interactive toys and lounge around as most felines are prone to do,” park officials say in a news release.
“We know everyone has been eager to see Carter and Cash in their new habitat and we appreciate the public’s patience while the bobcats have been in quarantine,” said Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain Park. “Now, we’re excited to announce the brothers are in their official habitat.”
Carter and Cash have been in quarantine for the past five months while park rangers work to get them accustomed to their new environment, officials note.
During this time, the park has made a number of improvements to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the animals. Improvements include interactive toys, tree baffling, fence modifications, the removal of dead trees and new interpretive signs.
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is located 853 Bays Mountain Park Road, in Kingsport.
