On Saturday, May 1 Rural Resources will unveil the Bee Hive, a totally unique educational walk-in installation. The unveiling will take place during an open house scheduled from 2-4 p.m.
Once visitors to the farm become a bee and “buzz inside,” they will learn about bee biology and the importance of pollinator habitat, a release says. The hive was designed by Sally Causey and constructed by Steve Tipton. The artistic concept and painting was done by Susan Farley.
The project was made possible with generous support from the TN Arts Commission, and the East TN Foundation Arts Fund.