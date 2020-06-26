Tommy Armitage, of 107 Cutoff in Afton, received some surprise visitors this week. A mamma bear stopped by his house with three cubs before making her way across his property toward the river.
One cub, which Armitage described as only about 12-14 inches high, decided to linger. When some children next door startled it, it ran into Armitage’s garage and wandered through the house.
“They were in a tree right beside my house and when the mamma left one it was scared to death,” Armitage said.
Armitage succeeded in helping his little visitor exit the home and watched it run up a tree in the yard, where it stayed for several hours before following after his family in the direction they left in.
Although he never felt threatened by his encounter with the family and described the cub as “a sweet thing” that “you don’t see very often,” Armitage hopes they won’t return.
“I don’t want them back,” he said. “They belong to the woods.”