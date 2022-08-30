A native of New York, Faith Kruse now resides in Tennessee, near the Smoky Mountains, where she draws inspiration from nature, color and women. A meet-the-artist reception will be held for her on Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., at the Mason House Gallery.
In creating her work, Faith Kruse says she strives “to help others see their own beauty.”
Image via Faith Kruse
The works of artist Faith Kruse will be on display during the month of September at the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Image via Faith Kruse
Artist Faith Kruse will be September's featured artist at the Mason House Gallery in Greeneville.
A Meet-The Artist reception will be held Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 2-4 p.m., at the gallery, which is located inside the General Morgan Inn, in Downtown Greeneville.
The public is invited to attend. There is no charge to view the exhibit, which will be on display through the end of September.
Faith originally grew up in Dutchess County, New York, where She has been painting and drawing at an early age, according to a new releast from the Greenevill Arts Council, which coordinates the gallery's exhibits.
"At age 12, she decided she was going to be an artist," the release continues. "She graduated high school at just 15, and started to take lessons to improve her art skills.
"By 18, she was determined to chase her dreams by taking the next step, the Milan Art Institutes Mastery Program, to become a professional artist," the release adds.
Faith is now a professional artist, who "strives to help others see their own beauty," the release notes. "Her paintings touch people in a special way giving them light and a purpose."
Her style in abstract realism "creates beauty in a magical way," the release continues. "Every brush stroke is filled with love and delicacy. Her paintings reveal women in their God given beauty. Faith's process consists in layering of archival crayons, acrylics, and oils." The artist says that she is very passionate in revealing beauty in the world.
Faith now resides in Tennessee, near the Smoky Mountains.
"Much of her inspiration comes from nature, color and women," The release says. "Being that quality is very important to Faith every painting is done with care and fine art materials."
Kruse says that she hopes to share her art worldwide and work with galleries across the world. She adds that she also has "plans to explore the world for new inspiration and experience, to find new and beautiful things to incorporate in her paintings."
For more information about upcoming Mason House Gallery exhibit or other planned displays, please contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.