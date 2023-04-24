Area beekeeping organizations will be hosting an educational workshop on "queen rearing" this Saturday, April 29.
The "Queen Rearing Methods" course will be presented at Three Bulls Farm in Bulls Gap, from 1 to 4 p.m., event organizers say in a news release.
Keynote speaker will be David Winters, owner of Winters Apiaries in Parrottsville. Winters has been raising bee colonies and serving as a commercial queen bee breeder since 1978.
This course is will "provide beekeepers with instruction in the latest best practices in raising and maintaining queen bees from their own stock," the release notes.
Cost of admission is $10. No preregistration is required. Limited slots for the hands-on grafting portion of the course have been filled.
The event is being made possible thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Beekeepers Association.
"Beekeepers are sometimes required to replace a queen in a colony," event organizers say in the release. "Queens can be accidentally injured during hive inspections, be killed by 'robbing bees' of another colony or simply perish in old age.
"When faced with loss of a queen, a beekeeper is faced with several choices. At times, it is best for the colony to nurture their own queen," they add.
"Replacement queens may be purchased at a cost of around $40 and up," the release continues. "That is a lot of money for a bug that the hive may not accept and kill immediately. Queens purchased from out of state, large scale operations may not be adapted to local climate conditions or have been poorly mated. Choices are available to attempt to introduce desired genetic traits or certain strains.
"Locally raised queens are adapted to our local climate and generally have been less stressed in rearing and transporting," the release adds. "Local queens may be purchased through regional apiaries, though supply is quite seasonal."
This Saturday's course is designed to assist local beekeepers in "taking control of their own supply chain and genetics of queen bees. Both experienced and novice beekeepers may benefit from this educational opportunity," organizers add.