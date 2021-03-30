Carl Belcher will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born in Greene County on April 9, 1931.
He has been an Angus cattle farmer all his life on the family farm in the Hunt’s Chapel Community.
Carl is married to Barbara Lauderdale Belcher and they have one daughter and son-in-law: Rebecca and Rick Tipton of Greeneville. He also has one grandson and granddaughter-in-law: Jordan and Ashley Tipton of Nashville.
A drive-thru birthday celebration will be held on April 10 from 2-4 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the Newport Highway.