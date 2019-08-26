campcreek.jpg

Trever Belcher, left, receives his 5-year membership pin from Camp Creek Ruritan Club President Alan Brown, right. Belcher joined at age 13 and has completed a number of projects and was the 2017 Rudy Youth of the Year for the Davy Crockett Ruritan District. He is a student at University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

 Special To The Sun