A benefit dinner is planned for the Neel Family on Saturday, March 21 at 5 p.m. Musical guests will include The Scott Family, The Believers and Howard Jackie & Bart.
David Neel, known in the community as a local pastor in Greeneville, loving father, devoted husband and devout Christian, was diagnosed with stage four lung and liver cancer. This fundraising event will help the family cover costs of travel for treatments & medical costs.
The benefit will be held at Bradburn Hill UMC, 1325 Kingsport Highway, Greeneville.
Donation can also be made by mail to 1325 Kingsport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745-9004. Checks should be made payable to David Neel.