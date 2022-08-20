A benefit is being planned by the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department to aid one of their members who was injured in a motorcycle crash.
Michael Tolliver and his wife, Sierra, were riding together on motorcycle on June 1 when they were struck by a pick-up truck on W. Andrew Johnson Highway (11-E Bypass), resulting in the wreck, Tolliver’s wife explained to The Greeneville Sun.
Tolliver underwent reconstructive surgery last week on his shoulder, she said, adding, “He is totally unable to do anything.”
The couple are the parents of two children, Liliana, 6, and Easton, 2.
To help with the Tolliver’s medical and living expenses, the Mosheim VFD will be hosting a spaghetti supper and raffle next Saturday, Aug. 27 at the fire hall, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., in Mosheim.
The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $7. Children 5 and under can eat free “unless you care to give,” event organizers say in a news release.
In addition to the meal, a raffle is being held for a handgun. Raffle tickets are $5 each for the firearm, which is a Taurus GX4 black 9mm luger, officials say. The drawing will be held on Facebook live at the end of the benefit dinner.
If the drawing winner is not of legal age to possess the firearm or cannot pass a background check to legally possess one, then the winner will be given “money of what the gun is worth,” an official with the event said.
For more information about the benefit or to purchase a raffle ticket, call the Mosheim VFD at 423-422-7227 or contact any member of the fire department.