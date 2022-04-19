A benefit is planned this Saturday to help with medical and other expenses for Krystal Whitehead.
The event is set from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Calvary Baptist Church, located at 328 Biddle St., in Greeneville.
The single mother of a West Greene High School senior, Whitehead was seriously injured in an automobile accident on March 1, while on her way to work.
Due to the multiple spinal fractures she suffered in the accident, she is required to wear a back brace for at least 12 weeks. She is not currently about to work.
Whitehead has been employed for 19 years at John Deere Power Products. She additionally works part time at Westside Package Store.
The benefit will include a yard sale in the church parking lot starting at 9 a.m. A silent auction will begin at 11 a.m. inside the church fellowship hall.
Tickets for a handmade quilt drawing will also be available for purchase by donation. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
All proceeds will benefit Whitehead’s medical and financial needs.