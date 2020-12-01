Mr. and Mrs. Ronald E. Bennett celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25, 2020.
Mrs. Bennett is the former Benna Lee Seneker.
The couple married Nov. 25, 1970, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Greeneville. Rev. Roy Blakeburn officiated.
The Bennetts have two daughters: Kelly Ford and husband Mark; and Kim Graham and husband Jerry.
They have four grandchildren: Emily and Cooper Graham; and Natalie and Leah Ford.
Benna retired from Greene County Schools.
Ron retired from Washington County CORE Services.
They are both active members of Trinity United Methodist Church.