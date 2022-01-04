Amy Renee Best and Jesse William Brown, both of Greeneville, will wed in a 1 p.m. ceremony Feb. 12 at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
The bride-elect’s parents are Gary “Dusty” and Tina Best of Bay Minette, Alabama, and the late Sandra Best of Greeneville.
The groom-elect’s parents are Bobby and Susan Brown of Greeneville.
The bride-elect is a graduate of North Greene High School.
She is employed by John Deere Power Products.
The groom-elect is a graduate of North Greene High School.
He is employed at Jost International.