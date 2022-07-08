Summer cookouts are not the same without the side dishes, don’t you agree? You know, baked beans, potato and macaroni salad, cole slaw and the like.
I have always been partial to macaroni salad. My mother’s version was so good. She would use elbow macaroni, celery, green and/or red pepper, cucumber, a dash of celery seed and salad dressing. I asked her one time for her recipe and she politely told me she never used one. She said she just always used what she had available and fixed it to taste.
The following recipe and many more can be found on our website by clicking the “Recipe Of The Day” widget.
‘BEST MACARONI SALAD’
By Anne Jordan
This is the best macaroni salad that I’ve tasted. (I also have a fantastic pasta salad recipe.) If you like Knorr’s Spinach dip recipe, you’re gonna love this!
Ingredients
Serves: 8-10
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time 10 Min
Method: No-Cook or Other
1 pound elbow macaroni or other pasta
1 package Knorr vegetable soup/ dip mix
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 red bell pepper, chopped finely
½ green bell pepper, chopped finely
8 ounce frozen peas, thawed
1 stalk celery, finely chopped
1 cup green onions, finely sliced
Boil macaroni as directed — about 10-11 minutes. Rinse with cold water to cool the pasta. Drain well.
Mix Knorr’s mix with mayo and sour cream.
Mix in veggies.
Add the cooled, drained, pasta noodles. Mix well and sprinkle with black pepper.
Easy, right? Warning, this recipe may have to be doubled, as people gobble this up. I doubled this recipe for a barbeque for 12 people and there were no leftovers.
Note: I’ve sometimes added boiled baby (bay) shrimp, diced turkey, diced ham, or even crumbled bacon. This recipe can easily be adapted to your family’s taste.