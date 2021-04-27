Members of the Junior Beta Club of West Greene Middle School chose to honor some essential workers during their spring service project. While the club recognizes that all workers are essential, there are some workers that had to go above and beyond during this pandemic.
Those workers are our healthcare workers, a release says.
“Many of our healthcare workers went to work each day not knowing what they were going to face. There were nurses that were the only ones in the room as patients struggled to recover from COVID-19. Then, there were nurses who were there to hold the hands of patients as they lost the battle to COVID-19. We chose to honor a small number of these special people,” Junior Beta Club Sponsor Jan Bible said in the release.
The club packed a 30-gallon tote full of snacks and took one to the emergency room and one to the 4 West floor of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
“We wanted our healthcare workers to know we appreciate them and to encourage them to keep up the fight in a very trying time,” Bible said.
In addition, WGMS Beta also took a tote of snacks to the COVID testing and vaccination center at Greene Valley Developmental Center.
“Those people at the testing/vaccination site have worked in less than perfect conditions to be able to serve the people of Greene County,” Bible said.
On February 3, the club also showed its appreciation to the workers by serving them soup and sandwiches prepared by Critter’s Corner in Mosheim.
“WGMS Betas say thank you to all essential workers, but especially to those who worked hard to help up stay safe in the midst of the pandemic,” said Bible.
Jr. Beta Club students include Trystan Tullock, Elijah Williams, Ayden Lamons, Hayley Arnold, Morgan Solomon, Briley Alley and Peyton Dudley.