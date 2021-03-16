The West Greene Middle School Beta Club, a service organization that is part of the National Junior Beta Club, participated in a service project to honor law enforcement officers.
Two officers were assigned from the Adopt a Deputy Greene County Facebook group. These two officers, Chief Steve Burns and Officer Ronnie Kinser, serve our school community as members of the town of Mosheim Police Department.
The club then adopted two additional Hawkins County deputies, Sam Wilhoit and Daniel Desormeaux, who are parents of club members.
Correctional Officer Leslie Jones was also adopted to help young club members understand that there are multiple types of law enforcement officers.
“The club members enjoyed collecting items and packing baskets to be able to honor a small portion of our men and women serving locally in law enforcement,” said West Greene Middle School Counselor Caroline Voiles.