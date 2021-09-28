The Baileyton High School Class of 1957 celebrated their 64th reunion on Sept. 11 with a picnic lunch at the Baileyton City Park. They practiced social distancing as they enjoyed a beautiful afternoon listening to music from the 1950s and 1960s with lots of conversation and catching up. The program began with the lighting of the class candle, a release says.
Memorial candles were lit for recently deceased classmates Kenneth Bowser, Rosemary Brown Dunn, Linda Grubbs Waddell and Geneva Richards Burns. A memorial candle was also lit for teacher/coach, Mr. Ken Bailey. Before parting, the classmates made plans to get together next year and ended their time together with singing the school alma mater.
From the left, front row are Remona Smith Parker, Patricia Smith Wattenbarger, John Charles, Julia White Hayes, and Patricia Foulks DeFrancesco; and from the left, back row are Martin Wiley, Kenneth Freshour and Don Jeffers.