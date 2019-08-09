bhs.jpg

Attending the Baileyton High School Class of 1956 Reunion were, in the front row, from left: Charlene Brown Edmunds, Lula Belle White Tunnell, Nancy Doty Duckworth, Patsy Morelock Pinkson, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Elizabeth White McAmis. In the second row are Fred Carter, of Knoxville, and Douglas Pinkston, of Hendersonville. In the back row are Jimmy Tunnell, Johnny McAmis, Paul Bolton, Charles English, of Kingsport, Iva Jean Lucas Campbell, Marilyn Malone, of Weaverville, North Carolina, and Carolyn Park Nepean, of Russellville.

 Special To The Sun

