Mr. and Mrs. Rick Bible (Rick and Penny), of Greeneville, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary June 15. Mrs. Bible is the former Penny Solomon.
They were married June, 1981, by Rev. Charles Ervin at Campground Church of God in Greeneville.
They have a daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Phillip Cutshaw, of Greeneville.
They are proud grandparents of Lucas Cutshaw and Andrew Cutshaw, of Greeneville.
Mr. Bible is employed at HSN in Greeneville. Mrs. Bible is retired from Superior Business Associates/ID Images in Greeneville.
They are members of Victory Church of God.
They are planning a family vacation to celebrate this summer. They will also celebrate their 40th anniversary at Oak Meadows Farm in the open pavilion, located at 2140 Harrison Road, off of 107 Cutoff. No gifts, just drop by and wish the couple well. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.