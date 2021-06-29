Monthly Meetings
- July 13 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
- August 10 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
- September 14 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
- October 12 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
- November 9 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
Leadership Team Meetings
- July 6 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
- August 3 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
- September 7 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
- October 5 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
- November 2 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
Monday Musings
- All sessions @ 6:30 p.m. via zoom
Winesdays
- All events IN-PERSON @ 6:30 pm at Soup Kitchen (NO ZOOM ACCESS)
Book Club
Meetings @ 1 p.m.
- July 31
Garden Gatherings
One Saturday/month @ noon. Brown bag your lunch; gather in the garden at BSMGA projects; and socialize with one another…
- July 10-Soup Kitchen
- August 14-NETREC
Learning Journeys
- TEMG Friday Focus LIVE sessions (11 a.m.)
- July 23-Cut flower farm & LIVE from Shields Watkins Field (all about TURF)
- September 24-Wilson County Arboretum & LIVE from OH Botanical Garden
- November 19-Prepping for the season…Poinsettias & LIVE from a few TN Christmas tree farms!
- TEMG & General Public Third Thursday (11 a.m.)
- July 15-Lavender Farm & Small Fruits for TN
- August 19-Bringing Sustainable Home in our Landscapes
- October 21-Opryland Conservatory Tour
TEMG Regional Conferences
- September 17/18-Mongomery County
- September 30-Fentress County
TEMG Leadership Summit
- Either October 14 or October 21
