Monthly Meetings

  • July 13 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
  • August 10 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
  • September 14 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
  • October 12 @ 7 p.m. NETREC
  • November 9 @ 7 p.m. NETREC

Leadership Team Meetings

  • July 6 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
  • August 3 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
  • September 7 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
  • October 5 @ 7 p.m. via zoom
  • November 2 @ 7 p.m. via zoom

Monday Musings

  • All sessions @ 6:30 p.m. via zoom

Winesdays

  • All events IN-PERSON @ 6:30 pm at Soup Kitchen (NO ZOOM ACCESS)

Book Club

Meetings @ 1 p.m.

  • July 31

Garden Gatherings

One Saturday/month @ noon. Brown bag your lunch; gather in the garden at BSMGA projects; and socialize with one another…

  • July 10-Soup Kitchen
  • August 14-NETREC

Learning Journeys

  • TEMG Friday Focus LIVE sessions (11 a.m.)
  • July 23-Cut flower farm & LIVE from Shields Watkins Field (all about TURF)
  • September 24-Wilson County Arboretum & LIVE from OH Botanical Garden
  • November 19-Prepping for the season…Poinsettias & LIVE from a few TN Christmas tree farms!
  • TEMG & General Public Third Thursday (11 a.m.)
  • July 15-Lavender Farm & Small Fruits for TN
  • August 19-Bringing Sustainable Home in our Landscapes
  • October 21-Opryland Conservatory Tour

TEMG Regional Conferences

  • September 17/18-Mongomery County
  • September 30-Fentress County

TEMG Leadership Summit

  • Either October 14 or October 21

For more information about BSMGA, visit www.bsmga.com.

