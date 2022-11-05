Officials with the Big Spring Master Gardeners would like to thank everyone who participated in the group’s first Back to Basics workshops this year.
“We hope to host this again next year and have some exciting new presentations to help with all your gardening needs, so stay tuned,” officials say in a club news release.
“We have some wonderful upcoming opportunities in which registration is limited. Please sign up early to reserve your space,” they add.
• A NACAA Cultural, Gardens and Horticulture Tour will be hosted by Melody Rose on April 30 through May 8, 2023. For more information, itinerary and cost, please go to https://tiny.utk.edu/ireland2023. Those who would like to participate in the trip must make a deposit by Dec. 1.
• On Feb. 16, 2023, the BSMGA will be hosting retired UT Fruit Specialist, Dr. Lockwood for a pruning demonstration. The demonstration, which is open to the public, will be given using a variety of small fruit and fruit and nut trees. Cost to attend the demonstration is $5. For more information, registration and payment, please go to https://tiny.utk.edu/prune.
• On March 20, 2023, the BSMGA will be offering a Grafting Workshop. In this session, use of tools and hands-on instruction will be provided. Participants will learn about the differences in rootstocks and gain some hands-on experience. Upon completion, they will have 4 trees as well as materials to take home. Cost for this workshop is $25. For more information, registration and payment, please go to https://tiny.utk.edu/graft.
• For those who prefer online workshops, BSMGA also offers “Monday Musings.” These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics. Our next musing titled “Appalachain Folklore” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on Nov. 21, 2022. This session is free of charge and will provide an in depth look into the culture of the Appalachian region with a synopsis of various historical components including our native range and plants.
“We will also venture into holiday origins around the globe,” officials add.
• The BSMGA offers an “Ask US” service to the local community. On the group’s website, there is a link where persons are able to ask questions or seek help with specific home gardening issues. Information provided by the club members is all researched based, officials note.
• Master gardening classes will begin Jan. 31, 2023. To learn more, visit tiny.utk.edu/BSMGA23 or call 423-812-2081.
To register or explore other offerings, other than the ones with specific links, please visit BSMGA.com.
“Come out and meet your local Master Gardeners. We are here to help and look forward to assisting you throughout the gardening season,” club officials say.