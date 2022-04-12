The Big Spring Master Gardeners association is hosting a 10 part monthly “Back to Basics” series of demonstrations, workshops, and presentations 5:30-7 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research & Education Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road. These sessions are free of charge and open to the public.
The third class of the series, titled “Crop Specific Veggie Tips,” will be April 14. A variety of tips for growing popular garden vegetables will be discussed. The presentation will cover tomatoes, peppers, cucurbits, root crops, beans, and a rain barrel demonstration.
There will be seeds available to take home and all participants will have a chance to win one of the door prizes.
For those who prefer online workshops, BSMGA also offers Monday Musings. These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics. The next workshop, titled “Lovely Landscapes,” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on June 27. This session is free of charge and will provide an exploration of various landscaping techniques, with a look at several native flowers and plants to incorporate for pollinating, companions and edibles. It will include options for shade and forest gardens.
In addition, BSMGA offers an “Ask Us” service to the local community. Its website includes a link where the public can ask questions or seek help with specific issues. Members of the group are sometimes available for site visits and the information provided by members is all researched-based.
To register for workshops or explore other offerings, visit BSMGA.com.