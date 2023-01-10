Master Gardeners Award

Members of the Big Spring Masters Gardeners Association were honor for their volunteer service to the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County. Receiving the award on behalf of the organization are, from left, Jerry Kische, Beth Hembree and Darlene Moore. At far right, Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, made the presentation.

 Photo Special to the Sun

Trending Recipe Videos