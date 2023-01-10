Members of the Big Spring Masters Gardeners Association were honor for their volunteer service to the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County. Receiving the award on behalf of the organization are, from left, Jerry Kische, Beth Hembree and Darlene Moore. At far right, Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, made the presentation.
Big Spring Master Gardeners Association was honored as the 2022 Volunteer Group Award by the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
The award presentation to recognize the BSMGA was made by Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club at the organization’s annual staff and volunteer awards dinner held in December at Link Hills Country Club.
BSMGA members have been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club since 2011, “providing gardening education to the youth from the local community,” a club news release notes.
“The goal of this project is to provide educational demonstrations in the garden which incorporate hands-on activities and engage youth in all the key concepts of gardening and building responsibility for the environment,” the release states.
BSMGA members on-hand to receive the award were Jerry Kische, Beth Hembree and Darlene Moore, who serves as the project leader for the club at the local Boys & Girls Club.
Gardening association volunteers who were not present for the award presentative, but participate in the BSMGA’s Boys & Girls Club Demonstration Garden Project include: Joe Brown, Michelle Bradley, Charlotte Smith, Linda Kilby and Leta Bishop.
During the gardening project at the Boys and Girls Club, youth are “included in the planning, planting process, and preparing the soil for summer vegetables and herb planting, and are active in the harvesting of what they have grown,” the release says.
“Throughout the year, they are introduced to key components of growing and being responsible for maintaining their own garden,” the release continues. “Besides maintaining the 20 raised beds in their vegetable garden, they have also planted a pollinator garden in order to learn about butterflies, bees and other insects, both beneficial and detrimental to the gardens.”
Other gardening activities include composting, irrigation, weeding, harvesting, companion planting and cover crops.
“We are not sure who enjoys these gardening activities the most — the kids at the Boys & Girls Club or the BSMGA volunteers,” club officials note in the release.