The Big Spring Master Gardeners will host the sixth installment in its 10-part monthly “Back to Basics” series July 28, according to a news release.
The demonstrations, workshops and presentations take place 7-8:30 p.m. at the Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center, 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road. The sessions are free of charge and open to the public.
The sixth class in the series is “Harvesting Techniques and Storage Ideas.” Those leading the class will offer tips on timely harvesting as well as storage solutions and techniques for extending the fruits of a garderner’s labor. In addition to door prizes, there will be samples from the NETRC garden, including various heirloom tomatoes.
For those who prefer online workshops, BSMGA also offers Monday Musings. These are offered each quarter and cover a variety of topics. The next musing, titled “Lovely Landscapes,” will be hosted by Melody Rose via Zoom on Aug. 15. This session is free of charge and will provide an exploration of various landscaping techniques, with a look at several native flowers and plants to incorporate for pollinating, companions, and edibles. It will include options for shade and forest gardens.
In addition, BSMGA offers an “Ask Us” service to the local community. On its website, there is a link where people can ask questions or seek help with specific home gardening issues. Information provided by club members is research-based.
BSMGA will also be setting up at the Depot Street Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Its members will answer questions and provide information about upcoming events and membership opportunities for those interested in joining the organization.
To register for sessions or find more information, visit BSMGA.com.