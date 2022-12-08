BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT Birth Announcement Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courtney Cross and Christopher Turner Jr., of Greeneville, are announcing the birth of a daughter, Emily Kay Turner, born Nov. 27, at Greeneville Community Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.Grandparents are Sondra Cross, Thomas Edward Cross, Tommy and Shela Cole, and Chris and Megan Turner.Great-grandparents are Thomas and Mary Agnes Cross, LC and Ada Wilburn, Robert and Gloria Turner, Barbara Zacchi and David Cole. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thomas Edward Cross Christopher Turner Jr. Courtney Cross Emily Kay Turner Grandparents Chris Great-grandparent Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday