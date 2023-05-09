A new exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, in Bristol, is honoring the hidden heroines, activists, and commercial success stories of women who have impacted the roots and branches of old-time music.
The exhibit, entitled “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music,” is on display now through Dec. 31.
Created by a women-led content team, this is the first exhibition curated by the museum that will eventually travel to other institutions, museum officials say in a news release.
“I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music” spotlights commercial success stories and iconic musicians like Mother Maybelle and Sara Carter, Ola Belle Reed, Elizabeth Cotten, Lily May Ledford, Hazel Dickens, Etta Baker, and Alice Gerrard. It also includes women who have impacted the genre in other ways, such as Audrey Hash Ham, Florence Reece, Helen White, Anne Romaine, and Bernice Johnson Reagon.
“By showcasing today’s torchbearers and innovators, the exhibit also illuminates the ways that women are carrying the old-time genre forward and the work still to be done to open it up to other underrepresented communities,” the release notes. “Women like Rhiannon Giddens, Martha Spencer, Carla Gover, Suzy Thompson, and Amythyst Kiah are but a few examples of students of old-time who are blazing new trails.”
The content development team interviewed dozens of contemporary female old-time musicians and industry professionals as part of the exhibit.
“‘I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music’ is a look into the past, present, and future of the genre and the integral role women played in the development of country music as we know it today,” says the museum’s head curator, Dr. René Rodgers. “In many cases women’s stories have been left out of old-time music or overshadowed by the achievements of male artists through the impact of gender roles and bias, unequal access to financial independence, not having access to decision-making roles, and more.
“We’ve done our best to include as many of these fascinating women and their stories as possible in the exhibit, and reserved an area for feedback from the community to tell us who we may have missed,” Rodgers adds.
The exhibit serves as a starting point for anyone who wishes “to delve deeper into music history and women’s great contributions to the soundtrack of our lives,” the release adds.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is located at 101 Country Music Way, in Bristol, Virginia. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens and students, and free to children 5 and under. Group discounts are available.
If you have any questions about museum admission tickets, please email info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.
The museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.
For more information, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org .