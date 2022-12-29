Author Kristina R. Gaddy will uncover the "History of the Banjo" during a special program set Jan. 10 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, in Bristol, Va.
The talk, which is part of the museum's monthly Speaker Sessions" series, will begin at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
For those unable to attend the program in person, a Zoom presentation will also be offered.
Participants are asked to please RSVP if they plan to attend in-person or pre-register if joining the conversation online via Zoom. For more information, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
With origins dating back over 200 years, "the banjo is an iconic instrument in old-time, country, and bluegrass music, but many people don't know about its origins in Africa and the full story of the banjo's evolution and important place in the history of music," says Dr. Rene Rodgers, the museum's head curator in a news release.
"Kristina's talk is going to be a great opportunity for attendees to learn more about this fascinating instrument and its deeper story," Rodgers adds.
During her presentation, Gaddy will discuss the banjo's key role in Black spirituality, ritual, and rebellion. A special focus will be given on the history of the banjo in Virginia and the resurgence of Black banjo players in American music today, the release notes.
Additionally, there will be a reading from Gaddy's book "Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo's Hidden History." Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after her talk.
A Baltimore-based writer and fiddler, Gaddy has also authored "Flowers in the Gutter: The True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates and Teenagers Who Resisted the Nazis." She has received the Parsons Award from the Library of Congress, the Logan Nonfiction Fellowship, and a Robert W. Deutsch Foundation Rubys artist award.
Gaddy holds an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from Goucher College, and her work has appeared in the Washington Post, Baltimore magazine, Washington City Paper, Baltimore Sun, Narratively, and other history and music publications.
"The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, explores the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impact on our music heritage," the release adds. "From the Bristol Sessions and beyond, our region continues to influence music around the world."
The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way (at the corner of Moore and Cumberland streets) in historic downtown Bristol, Va. Visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for more information.