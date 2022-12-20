New Orleans-based The Deslondes will take the stage on WBCM Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time live variety show on Thursday, Jan 12, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
Show time is 7 p.m.
Also scheduled to perform will be singer-songwriter Erika Lewis, a founding member of the New Orleans' jazz band Tuba Skinny (which included members of The Deslondes and Alynda Segarra, of Hurray for the Riff Raff.)
"Our first Farm and Fun Time of the New Year is starting 2023 off with a big bang," said Radio Bristol Program Director/Program Host Kris Truelsen, in a news release. "The Deslondes and Erika Lewis have a great musical connection so it will be a real treat to see them on the same stage. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early because we predict a quick sell-out."
Rounding out the musical evening will be the Farm and Fun Time host band, Bill and the Belles. The Johnson City-based band tours internationally and i"s known for combining a string band format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities," the release adds.
Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina.
Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol's Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station's free mobile app.
For more details about the show or the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, call 423-573-1927. The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way, in Bristol, Va.