Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville is currently collecting new blankets or throws, a release says. They will be given out to Greeneville City Police and between Greene County Sherrif’s department to place in the trunks of their squad cars to use for victims of crimes such as domestic violence.
Donated items can be left at the Amedisys office at 127 Serral Drive, Greeneville, Tenn., in the box outside the office door. Blankets will be collected until Friday, March 19.
For more information, you may contact Kelly Edens at 423-638-2707.