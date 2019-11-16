DSC_0844.JPG

George Blanks, center, was inducted to the Watauga Chapter Sons of American Revolution earlier this month. Blanks was sworn in by Tennessee SAR President David Carr, of Kingsport, who presented him with a membership certificate. From left are: Chapter Vice President Charles Fisher, Carr, Blanks, Chapter Registrar Mike Mankin, and Chapter President Tim Massey.

 Special To The Sun