Blue Highway will perform at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road, at 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Blue Highway is a multi-award-winning bluegrass band that has earned a collective 28 IBMA Awards, five SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award and three Grammy nominations.
Blue Highway has been playing for 27 years and includes four of the original members. Its current lineup includes songwriters and vocalists Tim Stafford, Wayne Taylor, and Shawn Lane, banjo player Jason Burleson and dobro player Gary Hultman.
“Blue Highway has been praised by peers, fans, and media alike. This Bluegrass super-group personifies modern acoustic music with respect for tradition,” the venue’s news release stated.
Appalachian Auditorium is located in the historic St. James School Auditorium. It is operated by the St. James Community Center, a nonprofit organization.
Tickets are $15, available at appalachian-auditorium.org or by calling 423-312-4392. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to update the auditorium, as well as help support the cost for artist fees, advertising and printing, according to the news release.
A “pay it forward” ticket program is available on the website so that donors can cover the cost for other people in the community.
For more information contact Phyllis Shelton at phyllis@ltcconsultants.com or 615-406-3908 or Lori Powell at thedabara33@gmail.com or 267-797-6020.