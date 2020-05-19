Decoration Day at the old historic Blue Springs Cemetery and Church, 920 Main St., Mosheim will be held Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event is hosted by Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc.
The Association is reviving the traditional way of holding Decoration in the South, a release says. They began a new tradition in 2016 by having an interesting program with local history and music. These were successful events, according to the release.
Due to all the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, the Board of Directors decided to have Decoration Day as it was done over a hundred years. Board members will be at the cemetery, in the open air Friday evening, June 5, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., to greet each person at a socially acceptable distance. Families can decorate their ancestor’s graves. Those attending are requested to share stories of their ancestors buried in the cemetery as these will be added to the history of the church and cemetery and the Mosheim community.
There are 32 confirmed Civil War veterans buried in the cemetery in addition to the mass grave from the Battle of Blue Springs fought in the community October 1863 at which time the church was used as a hospital. The General John Hunt Morgan Unit of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans will place United States flags on these graves. The Confederate soldiers, all of whom pledged allegiance to the United States, will have their graves marked with both flags. This is a good history lesson to help understand how this region was divided during the Civil War. All veterans’ graves from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War will be marked with flags. The cemetery is full with no room for more burials.
Among items offered for sale will be History Books, including “History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church & Cemetery 1811 — 2016” and “Blue Springs Church, Community & Colleges,” compiled by Carolyn Gregg, historian. The book “Some Things Close Home” by Bob Hurley will be available. These books can also be purchased at Mosheim Town Hall and Mosheim Library. All proceeds benefit Blue Springs Historical Association for upkeep of the cemetery and restoration of the church building.
Blue Springs Historical Association was formed September 2015, with a mission to preserve, protect and maintain the architecture of the Blue Springs church building and cemetery using proven historic preservation standards. It is a 501 ©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines. This will be the time and opportunity to leave your donation. Donations and stories of ancestors may be mailed to 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.
The Blue Springs Historical Association is receiving a Historical Preservation Grant in the amount of $28,548 from the Tennessee Historical Commission, the release says. This grant, along with donors’ generous contributions to the restoration fund, will enable the Association to begin Phase One and Phase Two of the church renovation in the fall of 2020. After these two phases are complete and more funds are raised, Phase Three and Phase Four will take place.
Check the Association out on Facebook at bluespringshistoricalassociation, or the website at www.bluespringshistoricalassociation.com. For more information, call 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957.