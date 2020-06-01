Blue Springs Cemetery Decoration Day will be Saturday, June 6. The cemetery is located at 920 Main St., Mosheim.
Board members of the Association will be in the cemetery to greet everyone at a socially acceptable distance Friday, June 5, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive donations for upkeep of the cemetery as families decorate their ancestor’s graves. Please observe COVID 19 guidelines.
The John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053 Sons of Confederate Veterans will place United States flags on all veterans’ graves from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War.
The church which is 127-years-old will be open for self-guided tours and will have displays about the history of the cemetery and church and the Mosheim Community.
A scavenger hunt will be available for children of all ages. There may even be a Civil War soldier or two walking about who can share stories with you. Those attending are requested to share stories of their ancestors buried in the cemetery as these will be added to the history of the cemetery and church and the Mosheim Community.
For more information, call 423-257-4235 or 423-422-4957.